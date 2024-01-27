Tolvanen scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Tolvanen entered the game questionable following his absence from practice Thursday. The 24-year-old converted on a passing play in the second period to put the Kraken ahead 3-1, but the lead didn't last. The winger has remained steady in January with nine points and 18 shots on net over 11 contests. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 30 points, 95 shots on net, 98 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 48 appearances. He needs one point to match his output from 61 games a year ago.