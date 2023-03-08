Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Tolvanen hadn't scored in the last seven games, though he picked up five assists in that span. He was back to his goal-scoring ways Tuesday, burying a one-timer in the third period on a pass from Jared McCann. Tolvanen is up to 13 tallies, 25 points, 85 shots on net, 63 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances between the Kraken and Predators.