Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on three shots and added six hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Tolvanen has scored in two of the last three games. His goal Thursday was his first power-play contribution since Dec. 16 versus the Avalanche. The winger is up to nine goals, 27 points (10 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 117 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 45 appearances. He offers well-rounded production for fantasy managers, and his offense should stay consistent in a top-six role.