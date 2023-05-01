Tolvanen logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Tolvanen started the series strong, then went four games without a point prior to Sunday. His assist set up the second of Oliver Bjorkstrand's goals in the game, which stood as the series-clinching tally. In addition to his one goal and two assists, Tolvanen racked up 15 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating over seven contests in the first round. His line with Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde will likely be tasked with shutting down the Stars' top line in the second round.

More News