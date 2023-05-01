Tolvanen logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Tolvanen started the series strong, then went four games without a point prior to Sunday. His assist set up the second of Oliver Bjorkstrand's goals in the game, which stood as the series-clinching tally. In addition to his one goal and two assists, Tolvanen racked up 15 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating over seven contests in the first round. His line with Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde will likely be tasked with shutting down the Stars' top line in the second round.