Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Tolvanen opened the scoring at 6:54 of the first period on a pass from Vince Dunn, then returned the favor for his teammate later in the opening frame. It was a solid bounce-back effort after Tolvanen failed to register a point in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators. The 23-year-old has three goals and two helpers through five contests with the Kraken, and he's up to nine points in 18 outings on the season when accounting for his time with the Predators.