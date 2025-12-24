Tolvanen earned two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Tolvanen extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) with this effort. The 26-year-old is up to 22 points this season, and he's earned half of them over 11 outings in December. The winger has added 54 shots on net, 91 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 35 contests this season. Tolvanen's hot offense and well-rounded production makes him a quality depth forward in fantasy, especially since he's tracking toward a career year in points.