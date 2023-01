Tolvanen found the back of the net in Seattle's 8-5 win against Chicago on Saturday.

Tolvanen, who was claimed off waivers from Nashville on Dec. 12, has been red hot since making his Kraken debut. Through eight contests with Seattle, he's contributed five goals and seven points. The 23-year-old is shooting 27.8 percent with Seattle though, which is well ahead of his 10.5 with the Predators in 2022-23 before being waived or his career average of 11.7.