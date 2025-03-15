Tolvanen scored twice, dished an assist, added three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Tolvanen has five goals and two assists over seven outings in March, with five of those points coming in the last three games. The winger opened and closed the scoring Friday, and he also helped out on a Brandon Montour tally late in the second period. Tolvanen is up to 21 goals, 33 points, 116 shots on net, 205 hits ,51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 67 appearances. Despite not seeing as much power-play time as in previous years, he's still got a chance to challenge his career-high 41 points from 2023-24.