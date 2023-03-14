Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

The Stars failed to clear their zone, and Vince Dunn held the puck in. He put the puck toward goal, where Tolvanen got a subtle backhand tip on it from ice level to beat Jake Oettinger for the Kraken's second goal. Tolvanen's goal-scoring pace has slowed a bit since his impressive January, but he's managed two tallies and five assists over his last eight contests. For the season, the winger has 14 goals, 26 points, 92 shots on net, 67 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 46 outings.