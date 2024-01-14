Tolvanen scored an empty-net goal on five shots, logged three hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tolvanen tallied with 1:05 left in the game. The winger is up two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. Tolvanen continues to impress in a third-line role, racking up 11 goals, 28 points, 87 shots on net, 87 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating as a steady two-way winger. With a chance at a 50-point campaign and plenty of non-scoring production, Tolvanen is a steady fantasy option.