Tolvanen scored a goal and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Tolvanen's tally was the last in the game, and it came in the final minute. That didn't have any bearing on the result, but it gave the winger three goals over his last six outings. He's at 15 tallies, 27 points, 94 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-5 rating through 48 appearances between the Kraken and the Predators this season.