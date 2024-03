Tolvanen logged a pair of assists, two hits and four PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Tolvanen set up both of the Kraken's goals in this contest after getting shuffled up to the top line amid significant changes by head coach Dave Hakstol. The 24-year-old Tolvanen had produced just four points over his previous 16 contests. He's at 36 points (nine on the power play), 137 shots on net, 171 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 67 appearances.