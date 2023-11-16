Tolvanen notched an assist, seven shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Tolvanen stayed warm a game after his four-game point streak came to an end. He's picked up three goals and five helpers over his last nine outings. The winger is at 10 points, 35 shots on net, 30 hits, 20 blocked shots and six PIM through 17 appearances while holding down a third-line role with 15:29 of ice time per game.