Tolvanen notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Tolvanen has been boom or bust lately with three multi-point effort and five scoreless outings over his last eight games. The 24-year-old helped out on goals by linemates Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the first period. Tolvanen's inconsistency of late shouldn't detract from his career year of 41 points, 147 shots on net, 191 hits, 73 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 74 appearances.