Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Tolvanen provided an insurance tally, burying a pass from Daniel Sprong at the net front early in the third period. During his five-game point streak, Tolvanen has two goals and three assists. The winger has 12 tallies, seven helpers, 71 shots on net, 54 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 35 contests overall between the Kraken and the Predators. He continues to thrive alongside Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand on the Kraken's strong third line.