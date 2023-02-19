Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
Tolvanen provided an insurance tally, burying a pass from Daniel Sprong at the net front early in the third period. During his five-game point streak, Tolvanen has two goals and three assists. The winger has 12 tallies, seven helpers, 71 shots on net, 54 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 35 contests overall between the Kraken and the Predators. He continues to thrive alongside Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand on the Kraken's strong third line.
More News
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: On four-game point streak•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Manages power-play helper•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Scores goal vs. Flyers•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Offers helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Goals in three straight games•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Finds twine in loss•