Tolvanen scored an empty-net goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The Panthers pulled the goalie early for an extra attacker, and Tolvanen found the empty net at 16:09 of the third period. The 24-year-old winger has four points over his last nine games, a span in which the Kraken have scored just 17 goals. Tolvanen was claimed off waivers one year ago Tuesday and has proceeded to rack up 23 goals and 23 assists over 78 contests as a member of the Kraken. He continues to have solid value as a depth forward in fantasy.