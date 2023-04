Tolvanen logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Tolvanen sent a pass toward the net, and Justin Schultz was there to knock it in for the opening goal. With a goal and an assist over two playoff contests, Tolvanen and the Kraken's third line have already made an impact in the 1-1 series. The 23-year-old winger has added five shots on net, six hits and four blocked shots, showing his strength at both ends of the ice.