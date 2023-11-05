Tolvanen scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Tolvanen converted a tic-tac-toe play at 16:22 of the first period. The 24-year-old winger is getting back into form with two goals and an assist over his last four contests. For the season, Tolvanen has five points, 21 shots on net, 24 hits, 15 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 outings. He's playing a strong physical game while showing some defensive chops on the Kraken's best two-way line alongside Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann.