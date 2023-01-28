Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Tolvanen cashed in on a rebound in the third period, cutting the deficit to 3-2 before the Flames scored the last two goals of the game. With four goals over his last eight contests, Tolvanen is still getting the job done from a third-line role. The 23-year-old has nine tallies, 13 points, 51 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating through 27 outings between the Kraken and the Predators this season.