Tolvanen produced a power-play goal and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

The 26-year-old winger scored his first goal of the season late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2, and Tolvanen's second helper of the night came on Shane Wright's OT winner. Tolvanen is still skating in a bottom-six role at even strength, but he's worked his way onto the top power-play unit in the absence of Jared McCann (lower body) and six of his seven points on the season have come in the last five games.