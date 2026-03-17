Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Game-time call against Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolvanen is a game-time call for Tuesday's home contest against the Lightning because of an undisclosed injury, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.
Tolvanen did not return to Sunday's win over the Panthers after taking a hard hit in the final frame, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network. If Tolvanen doesn't suit up Tuesday, Jacob Melanson will draw back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch for the last two games.
More News
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Picks two apples against Slovakia•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Buries power-play goal•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: On career pace•