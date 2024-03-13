Tolvanen notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Tolvanen set up Oliver Bjorkstrand's tally in the third period. The helper was Tolvanen's first point in four games -- he's struggled with consistency on offense with just four points over 14 outings since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old winger has 15 goals, 19 assists, 133 shots on net, 164 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 64 appearances this season, playing mainly in a third-line role.