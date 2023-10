Tolvanen provided an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Tolvanen has an assist in each of the last two contests. The 24-year-old winger remains on the third line, and his sputtering offense is similar to what a lot of his teammates have shown early on. Through six games, Tolvanen has seven shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating to go with his pair of helpers.