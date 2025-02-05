Tolvanen logged an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Tolvanen has found a little consistency in a second-line role lately, earning four goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The winger contributed a helper on Chandler Stephenson's game-tying goal with 2:56 left in the third period. Tolvanen can be a productive player in fantasy when his offense is clicking, as he regularly adds a physical edge. He's at 25 points, 89 shots on net, 169 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 55 appearances.