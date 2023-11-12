Tolvanen posted a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Tolvanen is on a four-game point streak, recording two goals and three assists in that span. The winger is up to nine points (three on the power play), 27 shots on net, 29 hits, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 15 contests this season. He continues to fit well on the Kraken's third line, providing solid two-way play.