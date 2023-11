Tolvanen notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand combined for the game-winner, with Tolvanen's shot leading to a rebound for Bjorkstrand to bury. With two goals and two assists over his last three games, Tolvanen is finding a groove in a middle-six role. The Finnish winger has three tallies, five helpers, 27 shots on net, 28 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 14 contests overall.