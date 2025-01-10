Tolvanen scored twice Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Columbus.
The goals were Tolvanen's first points in 10 games, and his first goals in 13 games. He had gone on a point run in early December (nine points, 10 games), but he's struggled with just eight points in his other 32 games. Don't pluck him off the wire until he strings a couple good fames together.
