Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

A turnover up the middle fell to Oliver Bjorkstrand, who set up Tolvanen for a hard shot that went in at 5:39 of the third period. This was Tolvanen's third straight game with a goal, and he concludes January with eight tallies and two helpers in 15 contests. That's significantly better than the four points he put up in 13 appearances with the Predators earlier in the season. The 23-year-old has made himself a fixture in the Kraken's lineup and on the power play -- it appears the change of scenery he got when he was claimed on waivers has paid off.