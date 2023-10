Tolvanen logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Tolvanen helped out on a Kailer Yamamoto goal in the first period. This was Tolvanen's first power-play point of the campaign, as he's off to a bit of a slow start. All four of his points have come over the last six contests, but he remains in a third-line role. The Finn has at least maintained his physical play with 24 hits and 13 blocked shots across 10 outings this season.