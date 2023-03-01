Tolvanen picked up three assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over St. Louis.

Tolvanen assisted on Jared McCann's tally in the second period before adding another two helpers on goals from Jamie Oleksiak and Brandon Tanev in the final frame. Tolvanen has been fairly productive in a bottom-six role since joining the Kraken, tallying 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 26 games. He's up to 12 goals and 10 assists overall in 39 games between Seattle and Nashville.