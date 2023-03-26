Tolvanen scored twice on four shots, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Tolvanen was held off the scoresheet in his return to Nashville on Thursday, but he made up for it with a big game Saturday. The winger has give goals over his last nine contests while logging third-line minutes with the Kraken. For the season, he has 17 tallies, 12 assists, 99 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-6 rating through 51 appearances between Seattle and Nashville.