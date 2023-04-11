Tolvanen notched a power-play assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Tolvanen has bounced back from a six-game point drought with a goal and an assist over his last two outings. The 23-year-old forward is up to 31 points, 114 shots on net, 85 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 59 contests between the Kraken and the Predators. He continues to play well on the third line and first power-play unit.