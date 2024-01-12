Tolvanen posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Tolvanen set up a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. The assist extended Tolvanen's point streak to four games (one goal, five helpers). The winger is up to 27 points through 41 outings this season, matching his production from 48 contests with Seattle last season after he was claimed on waivers from Nashville. The 24-year-old has added 82 shots on net, 84 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 2023-24, putting him on his way to a career year in a variety of areas.