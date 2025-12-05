Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Lights lamp in big loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.
Tolvanen ended his five-game point drought with the first-period goal. The 26-year-old winger still needs to improve on consistency, but he's carved out a middle-six role with power-play time this season. He's at four goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 25 appearances.
More News
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Strikes on power play•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Fuels OT win with three-point night•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Adds assist in overtime win•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Scores late power-play goal•