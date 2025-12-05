Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

Tolvanen ended his five-game point drought with the first-period goal. The 26-year-old winger still needs to improve on consistency, but he's carved out a middle-six role with power-play time this season. He's at four goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 63 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 25 appearances.