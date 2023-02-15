Tolvanen logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Tolvanen is on a three-game point streak, with a goal and two helpers in that span. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 5, though he's maintained a role with the man advantage throughout that time. The 23-year-old winger has also been a fixture on the Kraken's third line, and he now has 13 points in 20 outings with Seattle. Overall, he's at 17 points through 33 contests when accounting for his time with the Predators to begin the campaign.