Tolvanen managed an assist and two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Tolvanen set up an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally in the second period. Since his Kraken debut Jan. 1, Tolvanen has eight goals and three helpers through 18 contests. He's solidified a place in the lineup alongside Yanni Gourde. Tolvanen is up to 15 points, 63 shots on net, 51 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 31 outings between the Kraken and the Predators this season.