Tolvanen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Tolvanen helped out on a Yanni Gourde tally in the first period. During his four-game point streak, Tolvanen has picked up a goal and three helpers while adding five shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The winger is up to 18 points, 68 shots on net, 53 hits, a plus-3 rating and 33 blocked shots through 34 contests overall between the Kraken and Predators.