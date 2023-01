Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Both of Tolvanen's goals as a member of the Kraken have come on the power play, and he's added one assist over his last three games. The 23-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, but he's also made the most of his power-play role with his next team. For the season, he's up to four goals, three helpers, 25 shots on net, 27 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances.