Tolvanen scored a goal and an assist along with four shots in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Tolvanen opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the game, scoring on an odd-man rush. He would also add an assist on Jaden Schwartz's power-play goal. This marks points in four out of the last five games for Tolvanen as he seems to be heating up offensively. He should continue to play on the third-line and first power-play unit.