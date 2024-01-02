Tolvanen scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

Tolvanen opened the scoring with a net-front deflection of a Vince Dunn shot. In the second period, Tolvanen added the secondary helper on Will Borgen's first goal of the season. This performance snapped a four-game slump for Tolvanen, his longest drought since one of equal length to begin the campaign. The winger has 10 goals, 23 points, 79 shots on net, 82 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 38 contests overall.