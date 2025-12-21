Tolvanen scored a goal, dished an assist, logged three hits, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

This is the kind of game that gets attention from fantasy managers. Tolvanen did a little bit of everything, including scoring the opening goal in the second period and setting up Chandler Stephenson for an empty-netter in the third. Tolvanen's production is often well-rounded since he plays a solid two-way game. He's earned eight points over nine outings in December, and he's at five goals, 19 points, 50 shots on net, 87 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 33 appearances.