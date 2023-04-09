Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Tolvanen snapped a six-game point drought with his tally 4:48 into the first period. That was his longest slump since joining the Kraken, though it's a positive sign he didn't get scratched. The 23-year-old winger has 18 tallies, 30 points, 114 shots on net, 85 hits and a plus-8 rating through 58 outings between the Kraken and the Predators this season.