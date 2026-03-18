Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Out of action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolvanen won't play versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports, and the team adds the winger is dealing with an upper-body injury.
Tolvanen missed the third period of Sunday's game versus the Panthers, and he'll be forced to miss a full contest as well while he recovers. Jacob Melanson is set to enter the lineup on the fourth line, while Frederick Gaudreau is poised to move into the middle six to cover Tolvanen's all-situations minutes.
More News
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Game-time call against Tampa Bay•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Tickles twine Saturday•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Picks two apples against Slovakia•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Buries power-play goal•