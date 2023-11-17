Tolvanen notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Tolvanen helped out on a Kailer Yamamoto tally at 4:50 of the third period. Over the last seven games, Tolvanen has two goals and five assists, with three of those helpers coming on the power play. The winger is up to 11 points, 38 shots, 32 hits, 24 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 18 contests overall. He's been an excellent fit on the third line, and his heavy shot is a force on the top power-play unit.