Tolvanen scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

He also recorded four shots, four hits and a plus-2 rating on the night. Tolvanen tipped home a Justin Schwartz shot midway through the second period to give Seattle a 2-0 lead, but the team's offense went cold the rest of the way. The 24-year-old scored 16 goals and 27 points in 48 games with the Kraken last season after being picked up off waivers, but in the early going of the 2023-24 campaign Tolvanen hasn't been able to repeat that pace, managing only three points in nine contests.