Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Tolvanen padded the Kraken's lead in the second period. He snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, his sixth in 13 games as a Seattle player. The 23-year-old has eight goals, 12 points, 49 shots on net, 45 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 26 outings overall when accounting for his time with the Predators to begin the season.