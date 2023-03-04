Tolvanen logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Tolvanen got the puck to the net front, where Alexander Wennberg made a move and beat Elvis Merzlikins five-hole on the Kraken's third goal. Over the last three games, Tolvanen has five assists, though this was his first power-play point since Feb. 14. The 23-year-old winger is up to 24 points, 77 shots on net, 61 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 41 appearances.
