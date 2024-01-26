Tolvanen's (undisclosed) availability for Friday's game against St. Louis is expected to be a game-time decision, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Tolvanen joined the Kraken for Friday's optional skate after missing Thursday's practice. He has 12 goals, 29 points, 96 hits and 51 blocks in 47 outings this season. If Tolvanen can't play Friday, then Tye Kartye or Devin Shore, who are currently projected to be healthy scratches, might feature in the lineup. Seattle has multiple game-time decisions, so in a worst-case scenario, the Kraken might also need to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would involve Ryker Evans seeing action.