Tolvanen scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Tolvanen had to wait nearly three weeks to make his Kraken debut, drawing in Sunday over Morgan Geekie. He immediately received power-play time and cashed in, smashing in a one-timer on a Vince Dunn pass in the second period. That goal stood as the game-winner. Tolvanen has three tallies, two assists, 21 shots on net, 24 hits and 19 blocked shots through 14 contests between the Kraken and the Predators this season. He'll likely have to continue to play well to maintain his bottom-six spot in Seattle's lineup, but he may have some appeal in deep fantasy formats if he can stick.