Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Bruins.

Tolvanen extended the Kraken lead to 2-0 with just 38 seconds left in the second period, beating Linus Ullmark with a turnaround wrist shot from the circle. Tolvanen has impressed since he was claimed on waivers from Nashville, tallying four goals and two assists in seven games with Seattle. The 23-year-old winger is up to 10 points (six goals, four assists) through 19 games this season.